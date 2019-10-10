Purdue bans faculty and students from betting on Boilermaker sports

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Betting on the Boilermakers will no longer be allowed for Purdue University faculty and students.

The Purdue Board of Trustees met Thursday and discussed whether sports wagering on its own athletics department should be allowed now that it is legal in Indiana. The vote on the ban was unanimous.

Purdue will now make final tweaks to a draft. The policy is expected to go out before the Purdue at Iowa football game on Oct.19.

The ban includes faculty, staff and students from betting on teams, coaches, contests, stats, etc. The prohibition includes sports wagers placed on any team, on a pre-game or in-play basis placed in US and placed online or app (legal or illegal).

Those found to be in violation, on the faculty and staff side, could be terminated. The Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Vice President for Human Resources in concert with the Executive Policy Review Group will figure out sanctions for staff. The Vice Provost for Student Life and the Dean of Students will work with the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the EPRG to develop sanctioning guidelines for non-athlete students who are found to be in violation.

The ban will also include independent contractors while doing work for the university.

“It seems very uncomfortable to have students and faculty betting on Purdue University sporting events or individuals,” said Berghoff. “It’s urgent enough that we are going to approve the policy by adopting this resolution.”

“Everybody that is here is here for one reason, that is education,” said Student Trustee Noah Scott. “We are charged as a board to protect that environment.”

The emphasis will focus solely on the new law enacted Sept. 1 in Indiana.

“Not the bracket in the dorm thing,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels.

Purdue Athletics declined an on-camera interview, however released the following statement from Director Mike Bobinski.