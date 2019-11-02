Purdue issues alert after armed robbery reported near campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University issued an alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery was reported near campus.

Purdue University police say the robbery happened in the 100 block of Pierce Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a suspect robbed two people of their cell phones and wallets.

The male suspect is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, in his mid-20s, with scruffy facial hair and he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the robbery.

He left the scene on foot heading west toward Wood Street Parking Garage.

Police say there is no threat to the area.