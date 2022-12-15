Indiana News

Purdue QB O’Connell to skip Citrus Bowl

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue football quarterback Aidan O’Connell has opted out of January’s Citrus Bowl, he announced in a Thursday Instagram post.

The Boilermakers will play LSU on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.

“I have decided to opt out of the bowl game. This was an incredibly difficult decision. However, I feel that it is the right one for my family and I,” the Thursday post said.

O’Connell completed 64.1% of his passes this year, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He will leave after this year’s season and is the first walk-on quarterback to ever start for the Boilermakers.