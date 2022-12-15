Indiana News

Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement ceremony

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”

Keon released a statement saying he will meet with members of the student government association to discuss how to address students’ concerns.

During the commencement, Keon imitated Asian language saying, “All I can say is (gibberish). That’s sort of my Asian version of his….” Keon said before trailing off and changing the subject. Some people in the crowd can be heard laughing at his remarks.