Purdue University student found dead on campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus before the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 26, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Purdue University student whose body was found on campus Sunday afternoon.

Connor Simmons, of Lafayette, was found deceased just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wiley Residence Hall on Martin Jischke Drive.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says an autopsy was performed Monday, but Simmons’ preliminary cause and manner of death are pending.

Toxicology results are also pending and usually take six to eight weeks to arrive, according to Costello.

“There was no significant trauma or injuries found during the autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time,” Costello said in a release.

Costello added, “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, and we hope they are respected at this time.”