Purdue’s day of giving honors former employee

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue’s Day of Giving is on Wednesday and they are honoring a former employee who lost her battle with cancer.
Elizabeth Hopper was a Purdue University employee and died of a rare form of cancer.
Christina Mendoza started a scholarship program in Beth Hopper’s name and stopped by 24-Hour News 8 to discuss the Day of Giving.
Here are some of the questions she answered:
- What is the Day of Giving? What other types of activities will students participate in?
- Tell us about Beth Hopper.
- How did she impact the Literacy Program at Purdue?
- You set up a memorial scholarship for Beth. Tell us about it, who are the recipients?
- Tell us about the event Wednesday. It’s a walk, but is it open to the public?
- How can people donate to the cause?
To learn more about the day of giving, click here.