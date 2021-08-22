Indiana News

Racehorse escapes track near Evansville, runs along highway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WISH) — A racehorse escaped Saturday from a racetrack near Evansville, joining drivers on a nearby highway until it was corralled.

The horse escaped before the first post of the day’s races, which was set for 12:50 p.m., and threw off its rider. Ellis Park Racing and Gaming said the horse may have been spooked.

Evansville resident Cullen Stanley captured video of the horse running against traffic on a stretch of U.S. 41 that’s a few miles north of the track.

The track said the horse was back safely with its owner on Saturday night, was checked by a state veterinarian and was in good condition.