Raising Cane’s coming to Muncie, Indiana

Baskets of chicken fingers and fries at a Raising Cane's restaurant. (Provided Photo/Raising Cane's)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Raising Cane’s is coming to Muncie on Tuesday, it will be the sixth Raising Cane’s in the state.

The restaurant, which will be at 711 West McGalliard Road on the corner of McGalliard and Pauline Avenue, will be open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., according to a Monday release.

It will serve their signature chicken fingers, Cane’s sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and crinkle-cut fries.

The restaurant has a drive-thru, indoor dining areas, and outdoor dining areas.

It will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. alongside the Muncie Chamber of Commerce and will present a check to the Muncie Central High School cheerleading team.

The restaurant encourages anyone looking to attend the opening to get there early. They will be hosting a drawing to award 20 customers, 13 year or older, free Raising Cane’s for a year.