Randolph County deputies arrest Farmland man for attempted murder

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Randolph County sheriff on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 60-year-old man accused of attempted murder.

Randolph County 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 8000 block of West Windsor Road in Farmland. That’s a residential area just west of State Road 1 roughly eight miles west of Winchester.

Sheriff’s deputies, local police and medics, and an air ambulance arrived at the home a short time later.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had been shot twice. He was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to Sheriff Art Moystner.

Investigators at the scene identified James Swoveland, also of Farmland, as a possible suspect.

Swoveland was arrested for attempted murder and pointing a firearm. It is unclear what might have led to the shooting.

Charges were filed Tuesday by the Randolph County prosecutor, online court records show.

Swoveland was being held Tuesday in the Randolph County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

A booking photo was not immediately available.