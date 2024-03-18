Randolph County sheriff warns of scammers preying on tornado victims

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Storms swept through eastern and southern Indiana on Thursday, leaving 38 people injured and more than 160 buildings damaged in Winchester.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to watch out for scammers. In a recent post on Facebook, the sheriff said they’ve been getting calls about people posing as federal emergency personnel.

The sheriff’s office says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has not yet been sent to Randolph County. The American Red Cross is the only organization deployed to the area; it has two teams wearing Red Cross vests are in neighborhoods doing damage assessments.

The post says: “If you meet someone you feel is suspicious, observe their clothing and personal appearance. You can call the communications center at 765-584-1721 and report the suspicious person. You will be asked to provide a description. Do not provide any of your identifiers or financial information to anyone on the street canvassing the neighborhoods.”

Sheriff Al Moystner also says people have volunteered to clean properties, tarp roofs, and help in the community. Anyone interested in volunteering must register with the volunteer management team at Winchester Community High School, 700 N. Union St.

Moystner went on to say, “Those volunteers cannot solicit homeowners to do professional services while performing volunteer work. Doing so is in violation of Indiana law.”

The Randolph County EOC also reported the following information over the weekend:

38 injuries from the tornado

47 structures destroyed

56 structures with major damage

60 structures with minor damage

13 structures affected

7 people sheltered at Winchester Jr/Sr High

Over 575 volunteers checked in

Tornado classified as an EF-3 tornado

Path length of 25.03 miles

Largest path width of 700 yards in places

Estimated wind speeds of 165 MPH

Peak Power Outages – 5,000

10 customers without power as of this report

125+ utility poles damaged

1 wind turbine damaged

