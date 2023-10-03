Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Reckless driver arrested for OWI and felony firearm possession in Spencer County

David Yates, 39, Louisville, KY (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man was arrested Monday night after police pulled him over for reckless driving on I-64 in Spencer County, Indiana State Police say.

David Yates, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

At 11:20 p.m., a trooper was patroling I-64 in Spencer County when he stopped a gray Jeep for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver, identified as Yates, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Police say that Yates became uncooperative and refused a chemical test. Other responding officers at the scene conducted a vehicle search and located a 9 mm handgun, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage containers.

Yates was taken to the Spencer County jail, where he is being held on bond.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fort Wayne police file new...
Indiana News /
House fails to block effort...
Political News /
IU, Kentucky to resume regular...
College Basketball /
Delphi defense: Police reopened investigation...
News /
Sweet success: Ice cream shop...
Business /
2 Powerball winning tickets sold...
Indiana News /
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie...
Entertainment /
How to see last ‘ring...
National News /