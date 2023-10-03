Reckless driver arrested for OWI and felony firearm possession in Spencer County

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man was arrested Monday night after police pulled him over for reckless driving on I-64 in Spencer County, Indiana State Police say.

David Yates, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

At 11:20 p.m., a trooper was patroling I-64 in Spencer County when he stopped a gray Jeep for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver, identified as Yates, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Police say that Yates became uncooperative and refused a chemical test. Other responding officers at the scene conducted a vehicle search and located a 9 mm handgun, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage containers.

Yates was taken to the Spencer County jail, where he is being held on bond.