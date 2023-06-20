Refugees living in Indy say meeting individual needs is key to success

A group project was part of the celebration of World Refugee Day on June 20, 2023, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A refugee living in Indianapolis said Tuesday that the resources available in the Circle City were key to helping her family start new lives in the city.

Sui Par came to the United States with her family in 2010 after fleeing Myanmar. She said after initially trying to settle in Albany, New York, her family started over in Indianapolis thanks to the infrastructure built specifically around supporting the Burmese community. Locally, one such group is the Burmese American Community Institute, or BACI.

“With BACI, I really admire the fact that they are focused on individuals and they try to help individuals with their basic necessities,” she said. “It’s a one-on-one relationship rather than trying to help a group of people.”

Tuesday is World Refugee Day.

Indiana officials said they try to follow a similar philosophy. Indiana University estimates nearly 28,000 refugees live in Indiana. The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) runs federally-funded refugee services such as cash and medical benefits. It also oversees state-run employment programs for refugees. Agency officials said more than 1,000 refugees settled in Indiana just since October. Adrienne Shields, the director of the FSSA’s Division of Family Resources, said what sets Indiana’s program apart is the state’s efforts to work with individual refugees on self-sufficiency plans.

“Looking at that individual’s age and their ability to work as well as mental health. Mental health also plays a role in those self sufficiency plans,” she said. “So it’s looking at that individual’s needs, their household composition their age and ultimately their abilities and limitations.”

The FSSA works directly with four refugee resettlement agencies throughout Indiana, all of which accept monetary and supply donations. Organizations such as the Burmese American Community Institute accept donations and volunteers as well.