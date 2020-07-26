Regis Philbin’s funeral, burial to take place on Notre Dame campus

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: TV personality Regis Philbin attends a press conference on his departure from "Live with Regis and Kelly" at ABC Studios on November 17, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

(WISH) — The funeral and burial of the late Regis Philbin will be held on the campus of his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, an official from the university confirmed on Sunday.

The university did not say when the funeral would be held or whether it would be open to the public.

The longtime TV host died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement to People magazine.

A graduate of Notre Dame, Philbin once said he wanted his ashes scattered there, according to his obituary from the Associated Press.

He’s survived by his wife, Joy, and their daughters J.J. and Joanna Philbin, as well as his daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, according to People.

The president of the university, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., released this statement on Philbin’s death: