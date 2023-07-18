Registration underway for the 2024 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is still 313 days away, but applications are already being accepted for the 2024 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program.

The Education Program, presented by IU Health, takes place during the spring months of the 2023-24 school year. It’s free and open to all Indiana fourth-grade classrooms.

Each teacher will receive standards-based lesson plans and special classroom materials that allow students to explore the impact of the Indy 500 and the 500 Festival on Indiana’s culture and history.

Fourth-grade classrooms will also have the opportunity to take a Study Trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or enjoy a Mobile Trip that brings the fun of a field trip to their school.

“The Education Program is often the first time Hoosier kids really get to know about the importance of the Indianapolis 500 to our Hoosier heritage,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a release. “In addition, students have fun learning essential facts about our state, while connecting the Indianapolis 500 to other classroom activities and applying those lessons to real life.”

Now in its 20th year, the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program has impacted over 422,000 students in more than 17,000 classrooms across Indiana.

To register or learn more about the Education Program, visit 500Festival.com/Education.