Indiana News

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified.

Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.

Guffey says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

When the body was found, it had no identification with it. Fingerprints, DNA, and dental records were sent to agencies with no initial success. The FBI notified Guffey in February that a fingerprint confirmation was made.