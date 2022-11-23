Indiana News

Remains found in Lake County marsh identified as missing Merrillville woman

A Silver Alert was issued for Dushawna Glover, of Merrillville, after her disappearance in 2020. A coroner in 2022 confirmed her body was found in a marshy field in Lake County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Glover shortly after her disappearance.

Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.