Indiana News

Rep. Greg Pence recovering after heart procedure

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Congressman Greg Pence is recovering after a weekend heart procedure.

Pence, who represents Indiana’s 6th District, went to the hospital after experiencing “minor chest discomfort,” Pence’s office said in a statement Monday.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek medical attention when you aren’t feeling well. Cardiac care can’t wait. Doing nothing is simply not an option,” Pence said.

Pence says he and his family are grateful for the care provided by the team at Columbus Regional Hospital.

“I am extremely thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff…for their proactive attention to keep my heart healthy.”