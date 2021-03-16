Rep. Holli Sullivan named Indiana secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state Rep. Holli Sullivan on Tuesday was named the new secretary of state.

The Evansville Republican will replace Connie Lawson, 71, Indiana’s 61st secretary of state. Lawson, a former state senator for 26 years, began as secretary of state in March 2012 under Gov. Mitch Daniels. An Indianapolis native, Lawson replaced Charlie White, who was removed from office due to felony convictions. She had announced her intention to resign on Feb. 15.

In Indiana, the secretary of state’s primary job is as chief elections officer. The secretary of state also regulates automobile dealerships and manages the state’s business services division. The secretary of state is one of five officers designated in the Indiana Constitution.

Sullivan, 48, became a state representative in January 2014 after winning a party caucus. She won elections in 2016, 2018 and 2020 to keep the job.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement during a videoconference Tuesday afternoon.

A caucus of Republican precinct committeemen in House District 78 will select someone to complete Sullivan’s current two-year term in the legislature, the Courier & Press of Evansville reports.

Statements

“If Holli Sullivan’s record is an indication of how she’ll treat the right to vote as Secretary of State, Indiana voters will have an opponent instead of a needed ally in the office. Under GOP control in Indiana, there have been repeated restrictions to deny Hoosiers access to the vote by restricting absentee-by-mail during a global pandemic, refusing to expand voting hours and even denying the validity of the 2020 election. Holli Sullivan has been a part of this as a legislator and an officer in the Republican Party, and this party has shown absolutely no vision for Indiana and its families. The right to vote must be expanded for every eligible voter in this state to have a voice, and that will only happen with the right person in the Secretary of State’s office. Indiana Democrats are looking forward to this discussion in the 2022 election.” John Zody, chairman of Indiana Democratic Party