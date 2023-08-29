Report: Hoosier obesity costs state $2 billion annually

A subject's waist is measured Jan. 20, 2010, during an obesity prevention study in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report, Obesity’s Impact on Indiana’s Economy and Labor Force, was released this month by GlobalData and found that obesity reduces economic activity in Indiana by $9.3 billion and leads to a 2% reduction in the state’s gross domestic product.

“The statistics shared in the report (should) be striking for Hoosiers,” Ashton Eller, the Indiana Chamber’s vice president of health care and employment law, said.

About one-third of Hoosier adults are considered obese, and another third are overweight.

The report shows that the obesity of Indiana employers and state policymakers results in an over $2 billion impact when factoring in higher healthcare costs, absenteeism, and disability costs to employers

Reduced workforce participation rates continue to be a problem in Indiana and obesity impacts that as well. Nearly 70,000 fewer obese adults are currently working, the report shows.

Obesity also has a $966 million detrimental impact on the state’s budget, the study shows.

“State policymakers and employers play a crucial role in addressing obesity by implementing effective policies and programs that prioritize access to evidence-based treatment plans and resources. Taking a comprehensive approach to obesity prevention and treatment is key to improving population health and reducing healthcare costs linked to obesity-related conditions. By working together, these stakeholders can make a significant impact in addressing the obesity epidemic and fostering a healthier future for their communities and the state’s workforce.”

The report also contends that if adults under 65 lose 5%-25% of their body weight over 10 years, it has the potential to save $8 billion in medical costs.