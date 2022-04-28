Indiana News

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

Voters line up to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday March 1, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat.

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, seven Republicans are running in the primary. FEC data show Jennifer-Ruth Green and Blair Milo have raked in almost all of the campaign donations, with $304,000 and $225,000, respectively, as of Thursday afternoon.

Green is an Air Force veteran and the program director for an aviation-focused nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. She says she got into the race due to what she characterizes as a ‘lack of leadership’ in Washington and will focus on fighting for strong families if elected.

“It’s just clear that Americans see that current policies are failing, Green said. “Being able to provide the same message of clarity, but being a different type of messenger, are things that I believe are going to help us.”

Milo is a Navy veteran and a former mayor of La Porte. She says she joined the fray because she sees the United States under threat from within.

Milo says efforts to bring jobs back to the United States are an opportunity to revitalize northwest Indiana’s hard-hit industrial base, and the region needs someone in Congress with a record of job creation.

“Supporting local leaders and growing economic development all contribute toward impacts to lives that are felt here in Northwest Indiana and all across the country,” Milo said.

When asked why each of them felt they are the best choice, Green cited her willingness to fight for the values in which she believes, while Milo cited her experience as mayor.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Mrvan in the general election. Mrvan is expected to win his primary.