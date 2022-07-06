Indiana News

Republican lawmakers likely absent when special session begins Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special legislative session will likely begin Wednesday without any of Indiana’s Republican lawmakers.

The special session will get underway Wednesday as originally announced, but Republican leaders worked with Gov. Eric Holcomb to push the start of the session to July 25 so they would have more time to work on legislation after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A press release from the Republicans says, “Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Huston also expect to address the state’s budget surplus and provide financial relief for Hoosiers during the special session. Bray and Huston also expect state legislators to take action to further protect life, and support new and expectant mothers.”

Republican leaders said the legislature “will vet bills through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony,” and post updates on the state’s website.

Holcomb initially called for a July 6 special session so legislators could discuss the state’s budget surplus and his plan to give Hoosier taxpayers an additional refund. The topic of abortion was added to the agenda after the Supreme Court’s decision.

State law allows a special session to last up to 40 calendar days, meaning lawmakers can meet until August 14.

The July special session would be the 12th in Indiana since the Legislature first began meeting yearly in 1970. The most recent special session was in 2018.