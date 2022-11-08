Indiana News

Republican Sen. Young frontrunner to hold Indiana seat

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) speaks on the economy during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Senators spoke out about Biden's economic agenda and blamed his administration for rising inflation. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young is seeking a second term to his Indiana seat in Tuesday’s election, employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott.

Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond, who struggled to gain attention while attacking Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization.

Young focused much of his campaign on economic issues, blaming President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices.