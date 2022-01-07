Indiana News

Republicans renew push to drop Indiana’s handgun permit law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans are making a new push to loosen Indiana’s requirements for carrying a handgun in public despite the opposition of several major law enforcement organizations.

The proposal endorsed by an Indiana House committee this week would repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement, allowing anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.

Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks.

A similar bill failed last year in the Senate, where GOP leaders pointed to opposition from police organizations.