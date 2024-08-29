Resident hurt when jumping from large apartment fire in Indiana

Multiple fire department responded after 911 calls came in just after 9 p.m. Aug. 28, 2024, for a fire on both floors of a two-story building on Mills Lane at the Kingsfield Luxury Apartments in New Albany, Indiana. (Provided Photo/New Albany Fire Department)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A resident caught in a large apartment building fire received minor injuries after jumping to safety, the New Albany Fire Department says.

Multiple fire departments responded to 911 calls made just after 9 p.m. Wednesday about the fire on both floors of a two-story building on Mills Lane at the Kingsfield Luxury Apartments. That’s south of the Green Valley Road overpass for I-265.

Medics took the resident who jumped from the second floor from the fire scene. The fire department in a social media post described his injuries as being “non-life threatening.”

New Albany police helped to evacuate other apartment residents safely. No other injuries were reported.

New Albany, a city of 37,300 residents, sits across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The temperatures at 9 p.m. in Louisville was 86 degrees.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross were helping the affected residents.

Sixteen apartments were damaged in the fire, which crews brought under control in 90 minutes. Firefighters monitored embers through the night. The Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help with the investigation. The cause of the fire was not mentioned in the social media post, which included photos of the fire.

