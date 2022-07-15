Indiana News

Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

A still from a surveillance video showing now-retired Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski in a physical altercation with a 15-year-old student in March 2022. (WISH Photo from video)
by: Associated Press
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A retired Indiana teacher who pleaded guilty to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school hallway has been sentenced to one year of probation.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 62-year-old Michael Hosinski to one year in prison on Thursday, with the sentence suspended to one year of probation.

Hosinski pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury.

He was a sociology teacher at Jimtown High School when he slapped a student in February, causing the youth’s head to hit a wall.

Hosinski was originally fired by the Baugo Community Schools, but the school board approved his retirement shortly afterward.

