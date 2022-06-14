Indiana News

Richmond Police Department looking for man who robbed bank

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

At 3:28 p.m. Monday, a man in his 50s entered a bank located at 2101 Chester Boulevard. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slender build. The man was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a white surgical mask.

The man also wore a tan colored hat and has dark gray and white hair, according to RPD.

According to RPD, the man entered the bank passing a note to a bank employee demanding money.

Police say the man got away with cash and ran from the bank with money in a plastic shopping bag that was placed inside a canvas bag.

Anyone with any information can contact the Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division at 765-983-7247.