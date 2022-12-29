Indiana News

Richmond police locate woman wanted for November homicide

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman wanted in connection to a November homicide in Richmond has been found, police say.

Erica Petry was located Wednesday afternoon by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Richmond police officers, Richmond police Lt. Zach Taylor said in a statement.

Earlier that day, police had asked for the public’s help to find Petry, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Richmond police did not provide any additional details on last month’s homicide, but said Wednesday that there was “an active scene that is being worked by investigators.”

Police say more information will be as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the murder was asked to contact the Richmond Police Department’s Detective Division at 765-938-7256 or send an email with information using the city’s website. All tips can remain anonymous by either phone or at the listed link.