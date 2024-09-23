Richmond Schools police chief calls for school threat ‘madness’ to stop
Another juvenile arrested for Richmond school threats
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Community Schools police chief is calling a rash of recent school threats “madness” and says they have to stop. His recent plea to parents on Facebook is part of the announcement of another threat arrest.
Chief Rick Thalls said “the time for this madness to stop is long overdue.” He says officers took a juvenile into custody for a Thursday bomb threat and what was described as a “prank” quickly lost its humor.
It’s the second arrest this month for a threat in Richmond. An FBI tip led authorities to take a 14-year-old into custody Sept. 12.
Here is the press release from Chief Rick Thalls:
“On September 19, 2024, late in the school day, Richmond High School was alerted to another threat aimed at causing harm to the building and its occupants. This time, the threat involved a claim that RHS would be targeted by an explosive device.
The time for this madness to stop is long overdue. I want the concerned public to know that once this message was received, Richmond Community Schools’ administration acted swiftly and accurately, implementing safety protocols to ensure the well-being of the students and staff. Once it was determined that no credible threat was present, those protocols were lifted. However, our work did not end there. In collaboration with Richmond Community Schools administration, officers from the Richmond Community Schools Police Department were able to identify a suspect and establish probable cause for the arrest of a juvenile. What was initially described as a prank quickly lost its humor once the individual was detained in a Juvenile Detention Facility for the consequences of their actions.
Parents, this is where I need to speak directly to you. Now is the time to have a conversation with your children about how they are processing the events of the past two weeks. Help them understand that these so-called pranks are not jokes—they carry serious, real-world consequences. Please reinforce the message that our schools remain safe, even as we face what is currently a nationwide issue. Richmond Community Schools are committed to maintaining safety and security, both physically and emotionally, for our students. While we cannot control the actions of others, we remain vigilant in protecting our community from those who seek to spread fear and panic. Although I do not believe that arresting a child is always the best path to making a positive impact in their life, I must be clear: given the severity of the impact on our community, an arrest will be made every time such actions are used to incite fear.
As we conclude a week filled with Homecoming events, let’s refocus on the positives. Let’s surround our kids with love and compassion, empowering them to create lifelong memories during these special moments. Let’s encourage them to have fun and enjoy their youth. Isn’t that what being a kid should be about?”