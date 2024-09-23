Richmond Schools police chief calls for school threat ‘madness’ to stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Community Schools police chief is calling a rash of recent school threats “madness” and says they have to stop. His recent plea to parents on Facebook is part of the announcement of another threat arrest.

Chief Rick Thalls said “the time for this madness to stop is long overdue.” He says officers took a juvenile into custody for a Thursday bomb threat and what was described as a “prank” quickly lost its humor.

It’s the second arrest this month for a threat in Richmond. An FBI tip led authorities to take a 14-year-old into custody Sept. 12.

Here is the press release from Chief Rick Thalls: