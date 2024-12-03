Missing Richmond woman found dead in creek

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A missing woman was found dead in a creek over a quarter of a mile away from her vehicle crash site and days later.

Lorena Scott, 59, was last seen Nov. 30. Her car was found in a crash on New Paris Pike near Mid Drive, but she was not at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff said that an initial search with multiple officers and a drone team turned up nothing. An investigation began with help from the New Paris Police Department.

The family was interviewed, security camera footage was reviewed, and even significant media coverage and community support exhausted all leads.

Dec. 3, with additional help from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Richmond Fire Department, Scott was found.

Scott was found deceased in a creek over a quarter mile east of her crash site on New Paris Pike.

The cause of death is still undetermined, but officers don’t suspect foul play.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mrs. Scott’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and ask the community to respect their privacy as they grieve this tragic loss,” Sheriff Randy Retter said in a press release.