Rising Star Casino considering move to Fort Wayne area

by: Jay Adkins
RISING SUN, Ind. (WISH) — The Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, is considering a move to the Fort Wayne area.

The community development director in New Haven, Indiana, confirmed Wednesday that there are preliminary discussions to move the casino to Fort Wayne. A city council member in Rising Sun says casino owners have informed the city and county of their plans. News 8 reached out to the Rising Star Casino and the Indiana Gaming Commission for comment, but those organizations have not yet responded.

