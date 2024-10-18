Road rage incident in Clarksville leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dispute that began on I-65 in Clarksville ended with a man’s death, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department said that it was investigating a “road rage incident involving a gun” at U.S. 31 South and Stansifer Avenue. That’s right next to an overpass for I-65 about 2 miles north of Indiana-Kentucky border.

Two vehicles became involved in a dispute in the southbound lanes of I-65, police say. Both vehicles got off the interstate and ended up near the intersection.

“It appears that two individuals exited their vehicle and approached another. A shooting took place and one man is dead,” Clarksville police Department said in a Thursday evening Facebook post.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not shared the man’s name.

Investigators did not say what led to the road rage incident or if anyone was in custody.