Robots that deliver goods capture attention of Indiana legislators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Without contact with another person, prescription medication or takeout food may arrive at the front door thanks to delivery robots.

The small robots can roll down the sidewalk to take purchases directly to a house. It’s been happening for more than a year on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette. Purdue uses robots for food delivery, and the new delivery method is catching on.

On Wednesday, Indiana’s state lawmakers got the ball rolling on a conversation to possibly regulate the robots as Hoosier navigate shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s fun to talk through new, innovative approaches in how Indiana is ready to welcome those conversations,” said state Rep. Holli Sullivan, a Republican from Evansville.

Sullivan told News 8 that robots already deliver packages in Franklin, Tennessee, and other cities. She said the robot delivery idea is being talked about in 14 other states.

The state legislator said, “Human interaction is very limited, so if somebody has a concern about the virus, this would probably be a good time to start talking about other innovative ways to get important deliveries to Hoosiers.”

Sullivan wants input from cities and towns, Hoosier-owned business, and engineering groups that want to try robot deilvery. She said people area welcome to call her office.

During Wednesday’s meeting, state lawmakers got a look at a video of Amazon’s Scout delivery robot.

Justin Swanson, a vice president with Bose Public Affairs group, said, “It’s a fully-electric delivery system that operates on sidewalks and crosswalks with the same rights and responsibilities as a pedestrian. Scout is the size of a small cooler that you’d bring to a park and operates at the same speed as the average person walks.”

FedEx is also in the game with zero-emissions delivery robots called Roxo.

Travor Vance, a principal with Bose Public Affairs Group, said, “So, a prescription is immediately delivered, pizza delivered before it’s cold, and so-forth. An auto part can be delivered to a mechanic shop. All of these would be contactless deliveries, which, are more important than ever.”

