Defense Department boosts Rolls-Royce contract by $9M

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Rolls-Royce Corp. has been awarded a more than $9 million from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The funding is a boost from a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract.

The Defense Department says the change allows for three spare AE1107C engines in support of the V-22 Osprey program for the government of Japan.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland, contracted the work, which is to be performed in Indianapolis.

The project is slated for completion in November 2020.