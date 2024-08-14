Salem man arrested for possession of child pornography

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A Salem man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police in a news release.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Sellersburg began an investigation in Nov. 2023 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography or video files.

Investigators requested a search warrant after gathering evidence. On Wednesday, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a Pilgrim Way address in Salem, Indiana.

Troopers arrested Jim Dean Cozart, 52, of Salem. Cozart was preliminarily charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and taken to the Washington County Jail without incident.