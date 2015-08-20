SBA offering low-interest loans to small businesses affect by summer flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can now apply for for low-interest disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for flood damage that hit 27 counties in the state.

Residents, businesses and non-profit organizations in the counties hit by the storms are eligible to apply.

Those counties include:

  • Adams
  • Allen,
  • Bartholomew
  • Blackford
  • Brown
  • Clark
  • Delaware
  • Grant
  • Hendricks
  • Huntington
  • Jackson
  • Jay
  • Jefferson
  • Jennings
  • Johnson
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Morgan
  • Owen
  • Putnam
  • Randolph
  • Ripley
  • Scott
  • Switzerland
  • Wabash
  • Wells
  • Whitley

To apply for a loan click here. The U.S. SBA also plan to open a loan centers in Brown, Huntington, Jay, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

For additional calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

