SBA offering low-interest loans to small businesses affect by summer flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can now apply for for low-interest disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for flood damage that hit 27 counties in the state.
Residents, businesses and non-profit organizations in the counties hit by the storms are eligible to apply.
Those counties include:
- Adams
- Allen,
- Bartholomew
- Blackford
- Brown
- Clark
- Delaware
- Grant
- Hendricks
- Huntington
- Jackson
- Jay
- Jefferson
- Jennings
- Johnson
- Marion
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Owen
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Ripley
- Scott
- Switzerland
- Wabash
- Wells
- Whitley
To apply for a loan click here. The U.S. SBA also plan to open a loan centers in Brown, Huntington, Jay, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
For additional calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.