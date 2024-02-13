School bus crash in southern Indiana injures driver, 3 students

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning left the driver and three students injured.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville. The driver along with the three students sustained injuries from the crash and received medical treatment.

Investigators believe it was a single-car crash involving a Greater Clark County School district bus.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there is no indication the bus driver was impaired.