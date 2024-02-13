School bus crash in southern Indiana injures driver, 3 students
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning left the driver and three students injured.
Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville. The driver along with the three students sustained injuries from the crash and received medical treatment.
Investigators believe it was a single-car crash involving a Greater Clark County School district bus.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there is no indication the bus driver was impaired.
“Our thoughts go out to the students, the bus driver, and their families during this difficult time. We appreciate the assistance of the New Chapel EMS, Indiana State Police, and the Jeffersonville Fire Department.”
Jeffersonville Police Detective Division