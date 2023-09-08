School bus driver faces life-threatening injuries after crash on I-65; 1 arrested

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WISH) — A semitractor-trailer rear-ended a school bus Thursday night on I-65 in Jasper County and left the bus driver facing life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police say.

The bus driver, who was the only occupant, was taken to a Chicago hospital. State police did not publicly identify the bus driver. Fair Oaks is about a 100-minute drive southeast of downtown Chicago.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday about 2 miles north of the State Road 14 exit for Fair Oaks and Winamac.

The bus, owned by Georgia-based Norton Transport Inc., was new and ended up in a ditch off the interstate after the crash.

Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam, 57, from Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Gebremariam had initially pulled over after the crash but later left, state police say. Investigators found the damaged semi, owned by North Carolina-based Weini Transportation LLC, at a Love’s Truck Stop on State Road 10 in Jasper County.

Alcohol nor drugs were suspected to be factors in the crash, state police say.