Indiana News

School bus safety patrols set to begin

(WISH) — More than 200 Indiana police agencies will begin school bus safety patrols next week.

Cops with the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement blitz will be watching for stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near buses and in school zones.

In Indiana, it’s illegal pass a stopped bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. In the spring, officers issued more than 5,600 citations, and an alarming amount were for speeding. Others were for texting while driving and stop-arm violations.

Police also issued 1,700 warnings in the spring.