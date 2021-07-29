Indiana News

School bus safety patrols set to begin

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — More than 200 Indiana police agencies will begin school bus safety patrols next week.

Cops with the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement blitz will be watching for stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near buses and in school zones.

In Indiana, it’s illegal pass a stopped bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. In the spring, officers issued more than 5,600 citations, and an alarming amount were for speeding. Others were for texting while driving and stop-arm violations.

Police also issued 1,700 warnings in the spring.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Marion County business wonder what’s next in coronavirus limitations

Coronavirus /

Yorktown officials address manhole cover after toddler burned at splash pad

Local /

Zionsville School Board requires masks for students younger than 12

Coronavirus /

FDA allows automatic ‘generic’ swap for brand-name insulin

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image