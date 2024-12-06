Scott County Deputy saves choking 2-year-old with new suction device

An Indiana sheriff's deputy is being recognized for using a new piece of equipment to save the life of little boy who was choking on an ornament and a piece of candy. (Provided Photo/Scott County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deputy in Scott County saved the life of a choking 2-year-old child, thanks to a new device just purchased by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, Deputy Kyle West used a LifeVac suction device to dislodge a piece of chocolate and a part of a Christmas ornament from the child’s airway.

It happened on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Deputies responded after the parents called 911 and said their son was not breathing.

When Deputy West arrived, he “found the distraught parents at the end of their driveway performing ‘back slaps and stomach thrusts’ on their baby boy, to no availl,” the sheriff’s office says.

West stepped in and was able to use the new LifeVac suction device to dislodge the candy and ornament, allowing him to breathe freely. Scott County Emergency Services arrived and transported the boy to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

“It is extremely gratifying to save a life, especially a young child, and to have the necessary equipment needed to do so within arm’s reach. I, and the parents of this child, are thankful I had the LifeVac Device with me to help their precious boy,” Deputy West said on Facebook.

A woman named Joy Dohner commented on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office post, writing, “I again want to thank deputy west for saving my baby boys life. We as parents try very hard to keep our littles safe. This tool saved my boy . Thank you officer west from the bottom of our hearts . “

According to its website, the LifeVac is “designed with a patented valve to prevent any air from exiting through the mask. This patented designed valve prevents air from pushing food or objects downward. This creates a one-way suction to remove the lodged food or object.”

The company says the device has helped save more than 3,000 people from choking incidents.