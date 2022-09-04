Indiana News

Scott County man arrested for possessing child pornography

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Scott County man was arrested for the possession of child pornography Friday.

Indiana State Police say the investigation began early August after receiving a tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say the cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

After further investigation, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant Thursday at a Spicer Drive address in Austin, Indiana. The Scott County Circuit Court later issued an arrest warrant for Craig Dalton Winchester, 27, of Austin.

According to a release, Winchester is charged with three counts of Child Exploitation and possession of child pornography.