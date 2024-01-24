Scottsburg man arrested for using Snapchat to upload child pornography

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Snapchat user on Tuesday for uploading child sexual abuse material at his residence in Scott County, Indiana State Police say.

In July, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children in Sellersburg that an unknown person used Snapchat to upload images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Investigators later identified and located the residence where the images were uploaded. Joseph Sullivan, 27, of Scottsburg, was arrested after detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence.

Sullivan was arrested on three counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Each count is a Level 4 Felony.