Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2020 on charges of robbery, theft and burglary in Marion and Hamilton counties, according to online records.

His earliest possible release date had been set for Jan. 7, 2026, but the Department of Correction says it’ll work with the county prosecutor to find additional charges against him.

Prison officials had said they announced Lappin’s disappearance “out of an abundance of caution.”

Lappin was described as 6 feet and 205 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has several tattoos: