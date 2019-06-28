Search underway for missing wakesurfer in Steuben County

File photo of an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement boat. (WANE Photo)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A search is underway in Steuben County for a wakesurfer who went missing on Clear Lake early Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Steuben County 911 received a call at 6:42 p.m. about a wakesurfer who had fallen into the water and never came to the surface.

Divers searched the area where the wakesurfer was last seen but they were unable to find the person. Search efforts were suspended at around 10 p.m. The search will resume Friday morning.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Angola Fire Department, the Fremont Police Department and Steuben County EMS.