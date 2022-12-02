Indiana News

Second judge blocks Indiana’s new near-total abortion ban

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second judge has blocked Indiana’s new abortion law from taking effect.

The ruling on the near-total abortion ban came down late Thursday afternoon.

A Marion County judge says the bill passed by the General Assembly and signed into law in August violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the state’s religious freedom law.

The suit was filed on behalf of members of the Jewish and Islamic faiths.

A special judge ruled in September that the law banning nearly all abortions likely violates the Indiana Constitution.

The Indiana supreme court will hear arguments in that case in January.

