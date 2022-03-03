Indiana News

Secret Service in DC takes custody of 2 men in car with Indiana plate

(WISH) — The U.S. Secret Service on Thursday took into custody two men from a car with Indiana plates in the District of Columbia’s Georgetown neighborhood.

In the car, more than a half-dozen officers found an assault-style rifle, multiple military-style bags, and what appeared to be body armor components. A Reuters reporter witnessed the incident.

“The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran,” said the Reuters report.

There was no immediate word from the Secret Service on the incident.

The Secret Service provides protection for the president, vice president and others; and investigates crimes against the financial infrastructure of the United States.