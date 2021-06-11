Indiana News

Security guard shot, killed in Gary bank robbery; 1 suspect in custody, 2nd sought

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A male has been arrested after a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Gary that left a security guard dead.

Police are still searching for a second person, also a male, according to the Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., who shared photos of the suspects outside the bank.

In the photos, one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a high-powered rifle. The other was carrying a handgun in his right hand.

Police say the security guard was ambushed at 2:15 p.m. Friday outside the First Midwest Bank in the 1900 block of West Ridge Road. The guard’s name has not been released.

The sheriff said in a news release, “The officer was shot and killed outside of the bank. It’s believed the suspects then entered the bank and demanded money.

“Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to the area and secured the scene. They also used K-9 units to track the last known locations of the suspects, according to witness statements.”

Police have not released additional information on either suspect.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.