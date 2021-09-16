Indiana News

Select National Guard armories to begin accepting donations for Afghan evacuees

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A collection system has been established for Hoosiers wishing to donate items to the thousands of Afghan evacuees currently housed at Camp Atterbury, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.

Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection facilities for the public to drop of their donations.

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 20.

Donations can be delivered to the following armories:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

The following items have been identified as the most needed and should be delivered in their original packaging:

Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve T-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large — no shorts or tank tops

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Hoosiers wanting to make monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross.

Those wishing to donate items through Team Rubicon can find information on their website.

Any business wanting to make a large donation that is unable to be delivered to a designated drop-off location should contact Indiana Department of Homeland Security at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.