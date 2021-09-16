Select National Guard armories to begin accepting donations for Afghan evacuees

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A collection system has been established for Hoosiers wishing to donate items to the thousands of Afghan evacuees currently housed at Camp Atterbury, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection facilities for the public to drop of their donations.
Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 20.
Donations can be delivered to the following armories:
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.
- Greenfield: 410 Apple St.
- Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road
- Danville: 1245 E. Main St.
- Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road
- Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road
- South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road
The following items have been identified as the most needed and should be delivered in their original packaging:
- Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve T-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large — no shorts or tank tops
- Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks
- Powdered baby formula
- Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages
Hoosiers wanting to make monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross.
Those wishing to donate items through Team Rubicon can find information on their website.
Any business wanting to make a large donation that is unable to be delivered to a designated drop-off location should contact Indiana Department of Homeland Security at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.
Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States. We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them.Gov. Eric Holcomb