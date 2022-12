Indiana News

Semi, 3 all-wheel drive SUV’s in ditch on I-94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi and three all-wheel drive SUV’s are in the ditch on I-94 near exit 22.

According to Indiana State police sergeant Glen Fifield, it’s slick, black ice conditions and cold.

“For the umpteenth time, we’re asking people to use extra caution if you absolutely have to drive today”, Fifield said.