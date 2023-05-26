Semi crash closes WB I-74 in Dearborn County

I-74 Westbound remains closed at the 168 mile marker in eastern Dearborn County due to a semi and concrete barriers in the roadway after an early morning crash. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles via Twitter)

SAINT LEON, Ind. (WISH) — A semitrailer crash in a construction zone closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-74 for more than two hours Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers learned that a semitrailer hit multiple concrete barriers in a construction zone near the 168 mile marker in eastern Dearborn County. The force of the crash pushed the barriers and the big rig into the road.

State police initially shut down all lanes of westbound I-74 between Johnson Fork Road and State Road 1, roughly 5 miles east of Saint Leon, and later blocked the eastbound lanes as well.

Just before 7:20 a.m., the crash was cleared and all lanes of the interstate were back open.

State police did not say what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.