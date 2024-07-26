Semi driver killed in hit-and-run on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A semitruck driver on Thursday was killed in a hit-and-run on I-69 in Fort Wayne, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says.

At 2:38 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 319-mile marker of I-69 northbound in Fort Wayne on a report of a disabled semitruck on the side of the highway and a body laying in the roadway. Deputies and medics arrived and found a man on the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, The man was identified as Brad Anthony Nacio, 48, of Indianapolis, by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Allen County coroner, the cause of death is multiple blunt impact injuries due to motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is accident. Nacio’s death is the 20th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County in 2024.

Investigators believe Nacio was the driver of the disabled semi on the side of the highway. Deputies found vehicle parts from another semi believed to be involved in this incident. Investigators are looking for a red or maroon Volvo semitruck with front passenger side damage and a missing side mirror.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000.

This incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.